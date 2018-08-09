Legislator, other delegations meet Kavinder

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: MLA Ramban, Neelam Langeh and many other delegations from different areas of Gandhi Nagar Constituency, called on former Deputy Chief Minister and MLA Gandhi Nagar Kavinder Gupta here on Wednesday.

MLA Ramban discussed with the current political scenario in Jammu and Kashmir. He discussed various developmental activities of his constituency and highlighted the problem of healthcare facilities and new road projects.

Local delegations also discussed their problems of water logging, frequent power cuts, water supply problem in addition to damages caused by Heavy rains to roads, lanes, drains and private properties, in Qasim Nagar, Bhour Pind, Bhour camp, Bahu Fort area and Greater Kailash.

Gupta, while interacting with the delegations, said that the he will take up the matter with the concerned authorities for the early redressal of the problems being faced by the people. He also assured for early redressal within shortest possible time. He also criticised the former MLA from the Gandhi Nagar Constituency for his negative approach for such type of crucial developmental works. Gupta informed them that a comprehensive developmental package has already been formulated for the holistic development of the State on the whole and Gandhi Nagar Constituency in particular.

Gupta said that the Modi government is committed for undertaking equitable development of all the three regions of the State so that it comes up as one of the model states of the country.

A delegation from the area under Flagship Residents Welfare Association Gandhi led by its President Lalman Khajuria met Gupta and submitted a resolution on behalf of all the residents of the area and putforth their demand for the repairs of damaged lanes and drains and boundary wall of children graveyard.

Gupta assured them that their genuine demands would be met out soon.