Legally and constitutionally, nothing can save Art 35A: BJP

Seeks inquiry on killing of youth at former CM’s residence

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Stressing that the political relationship of J&K with the rest of India is set through ‘Instrument of Accession’ only, BJP tells that Constitutionally and legally, nothing can save Article 35A.

This was stated in a press conference held at Party Headquarters by BJP Chief State Spokesperson Sunil Sethi along with BJP State Press Secretary and State Media Incharge, Dr Pardeep Mahotra where as he also raise certain questions on the killing of youth at former CM’s residence.

Sethi attacked on deliberate mis-campaign by disproportionally extra vocal entities. “National Conference’s allegation that the relation of State with rest of India will be bothered, if Article 35A ceases to exist and similar statements being issued by PDP and other Kashmir based fringe groups like those of Hurriyat Conference are blatant lies,” he added.

Sethi stressed that only ‘Instrument of Accession’ defines political relationship of the State with nation.

“Article 1 very clearly defines that J&K is just like any other State of India. Section 3 defines it as an integral part of India. J&K is an integral part of Nation and Article 35A or Article 370 doesn’t define relationship of State with nation,” Sethi said.

Sethi said that in 1953, government of former CM Sheikh Abdullah rather promised the people displaced from western Pakistan that they will be given rights and were immediately provided lands so that they don’t leave the State.

“This issue was raised in 1954 as the result of political and diplomatic failure of former Prime Minister Pt Jawaharlal Nehru. In the aftermath of those blunders, Presidential order was issued without consent from Parliament of India,” he said.

“Constitutionally and legally, nothing can save Article 35A, Sethi said. Supreme Court will conduct an impartial hearing and the result will be out. Kashmiri politicians understand this fact and so are ill-motivating people,” he asserted.

Sethi demanded an impartial probe be done by SIT headed by senior IPS officer for the unwanted firing incident at the residence of former Chief Minister, Farooq Abdullah, in which a young man died.

“The FIR of the family should be entered. An unarmed person with no crime history enters the house of former CM, why? If he had intensions to harm somebody, he could have some arms with him. How he entered the house? How he could shatter the things inside with presence of so much security. Why the forces didn’t only fire at the feet or legs? Why there was no CCTV Camera on the back door? Responsibility should be fixed and the questions need to be entered,” Sethi said and added that BJP asks for a fair enquiry into the matter.