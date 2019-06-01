Legal Metrology penalises over 700 erring traders

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: On the instructions of Controller Legal Metrology J&K, Ali Afsar Khan, the extensive market inspections were conducted during the month of May, 2019

The department conducted as many as 5761 inspections in the state during which 783 erring traders were booked for indulging in over-charging on pre-packaged commodities, short-weighing, use of unstamped weights and measures, offering for sale the packed products without proper labeling.

The department realized a compounding fee of Rs 18.66 lakhs from the erring traders. In addition to this, the inspectors standardized about 8000 commercial weights and measures of traders for which a stamping fee of Rs 20.12 lakh was recovered.