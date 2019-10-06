Left, Right and Centre

A messiah, or a god cannot do that. And even he genuinely wishes for a retake – the bhakti of his bhaktas becomes a haunting albatross preventing any crossing of the Laxman Rekha to recovery and reconciliation. Hence, he is denied the luxury to say – ‘I made a mistake’ or ‘I will make a correction’- and move on. Consequently, for his followers guarding any ‘cult of individualism’; logic and nuance inadvertently have to frequently take a backseat.

Debate and discussions, the essential and integral tools of any liberal, freethinking process start giving way to diatribes – often personal and generally irrelevant. Facts are exchanged for fiction; objectivities deviate from issues to personalities and performance reviews give way to fairy tale like imageries or promises of utopia. And like fairy tales, the opponent ceases to be another like you; instead he is demonised as a stereotypical villain, with no shades of grey, but all black, only.

Traditionally, and long before the democratic institutions and practices came to vogue as we understand the western way, the Indian civilisation has had a culture of rigorous discussions at multiple levels using the tools of tark, argument and vitark, counter-argument. Even the shastras have been renegotiated or critiqued after multiple sessions of tark and vitark, some often going for days on end as the famous debate between Adi Shankaracharya and Mandana Mishra on the banks of Mahishmati, 8th century CE. Such a healthy, logical challenge wasn’t limited to the scholarly sphere alone. Stories abound about how the famed Tansen had to frequently make himself available for musical duels by talented aspirants to retain his title as the Mughal court’s most celebrated musician, 16th century CE. The Mukti Mandap of the Jagannath Temple in Puri bears testimonies to many socio-religious debates on the manifestation and ritualisation of bhakti itself or its practices thereof. USA’s pre-election faceoff between presidential candidates on the American TV, isn’t a modern 20th century idea, alone.

However, what is happening today in the context of unaccountable discourses is the giving away of tark and vitark to kutark. Fact-based reviews are thus subtracted to a personal attack with energies channelled towards defending the attack instead of debating a concern.

The process of tark-vitark was always guided by a purpose to win the other to one’s point of view through logical convincing, failing which one accepted the opponent’s perspective, gracefully. That openness of the mind with which one enters a debating process is disallowed by kutark, where the aim is to win at any cost – ‘my way or the highway’.Kutark is the outcome of half-baked knowledge, partial information or total untruths.

(Concluded)