Lecturers urge Guv to regularise incharge gazetted officers

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: All Incharge Gazetted Cadres of School Education Department urged the Governor Satya Pal Malik; Advisor, Farooq Khan; Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam and Commissioner Secretary School Education Department Sarita Chauhan to regularize all 8,000 back-log and 2,000 fresh incharge gazetted officers comprising Joint Directors, CEOs, Principals, ZEOs, Lecturers and Headmasters before October 31, 2019.

In a statement issued here, Amar Nath Thakur, State Chairman of J&K Incharge School Education Officers / Lecturers Forum said that School Education Department has miserably failed in regularising all gazetted officers, among which 500 hundred have expired while 2500 superannuated till date as no regularisation order has been issued since 2007. He said that incharge officers or lecturers are appointed for six months but not regularised after that period and got retire as incharge, which is sheer violation of employees’ rights.

State Administrative Council under the Governor Satya Pal Malik decided to regularise all back-log and fresh incharge officers of the department on December 7, 2018 and General Administrative Department has issued order dated January 23, 2019 to regularise all but that order has not been implemented earlier and now could not be implemented within a short period i.e., before October 31, 2019. The only option left is that Governor may issue SRO under Art 133 of Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission in exceptional cases to get confirmed all 10,000 Incharge Officers of School Education Department, he added.

Thakur appealed to Governor Satya Pal Malik to regularise all 8,000 incharge gazetted officers by taking all possible steps on priority.