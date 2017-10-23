Lecturers being regularised under ‘one time exemption’ plea fourth time

Promotions on sale in Edu Deptt

STATE TIMES REPORT

JAMMU: Making mockery of the rules and norms of Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission in a bid to give benefit to the blue-eyed government teachers, the State government has again, for the fourth time, prepared a draft to regularise the lecturers who were promoted in their own pay and grade, citing vacant posts.

Earlier, on the plea of one time exemption, the government had regularised all promotee lecturers in 1996, 1998 and 2011, violating the PSC rules. These promotees are otherwise supposed to be regularised by PSC turn by turn and that too such of the recommendees who fulfill the criteria.

However, the promotions in the Education Department, allegedly ‘on sale’ always, are legalised after years citing the plea of one time exemption.

Naresh Kumar, President of All J&K Post Graduate Teachers Association said “This is the reason that the standard of the education system in J&K is crumbling as the promotees are given the posts of lecturers to teach the students of class XI and XII. The selection of lecturers is made by PSC under J&K Education Gazzeted Services Recruitment Rules. However, the department promotes teachers as lecturers in own pay and grade. In such cases, the PSC has to regularise the promotions, only those cases which fulfill the criteria.”

“The government issues promotion orders to give benefit to blue-eyed and when the PSC declines to accord regularisation the government sidelines PSC rules and approves all promotions citing the plea of ‘one time exemption,” said Naresh Kumar, adding the cabinet approves the regularisation and this is done in Education Department only.

The members of Post Graduate Teachers Association sought the intervention of the Chief Minister so that the regularisation is done every year by PSC on the basis of merit and norms.

Already, the Education Department is facing two FIRs registered with the State Vigilance Organisation, wherein two IAS officers, two former Directors and Chief Education Officers have been booked for issuing promotion orders in case of 1165 teachers. It has been alleged that over 400 promotees in this list are possessing fake degrees.

The SVO had seized the entire record related to promotions for scrutiny.

Meanwhile, the Teachers’ Association has also filed a case in the court, seeking cancelation of these promotion lists. It has sought fresh lists of candidates who have genuine degrees.