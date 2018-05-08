Lecture on police-public relation held at PTTI Vijaypur

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Principal Police Technical Training Institute, Vijaypur organised a special lecture at Institute on Tuesday. Virender Sharma was the Guest Speaker on the occasion and delivered lecture on Police Public Relation. Ashok Kumar, SSP Principal PTTI Vijaypur in his introductory briefing told that Virender Sharma during his service career in J&K Police has served on various prestigious assignments and earned laurels for the Police department. The officer is highly decorated with various Service Medals which includes DGP Medal, Sher-e-Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry, Sher-e-Kashmir Police Medal for Meritorious Service, etc.

Virender Sharma during his lecture told that the role of police is very important now days and police should work like a service provider and help each and every aggrieved/needy person without caring their own comforts, as the expectations of the public are very high from the Police. He also explained various concepts of modern policing for the awareness of staff and trainees. Lastly, Mukesh Kumar, Dy.SP (Adm.) presented vote of thanks and Ashok Kumar SSP, Principal and Savita Parihar, SSP, Vice Principal PTTI Vijaypur presented memento to the Guest Speaker.

Karanjit Singh Dy.SP (Outdoor), P.P Singh Sr.PO (PIO/Legal affairs), Hemanshu Sunil Mahajan Prosecuting Officer, Inspr. Manoj Bali, Inspr. Yashpal Singh, Inspr. Puran Singh, Inspr. Ashok Singh, Inspr. Rajesh Kumar, Inspr Kushwant Singh and Inspr. Neeraj Kumar were present on the occasion.