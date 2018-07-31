Lecture on ill-effects of smoking held

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: Army organised a Lecture on ‘Ill Effects of Smoking and Drug Abuse’ at Village – Navapachchi, Kishtwar District.

The aim of the lecture was to bring awareness amongst the youth about the noxious effects of smoking tobacco alongwith ill effects of consumption of drugs and alcohol and measures to overcome it.

About 139 students of the area participated in the lecture. The lecture sensitized the youth attending the lecture on physical, psychological and social damages caused by menace of smoking and drug abuse. The negative health effects like challenges to various physiologic processes and other diseases were also explained. The awareness drive was well received by the youth and they appreciated the efforts of the army.