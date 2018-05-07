Lecture on bad effects of tobacco held

STATE TIMES NEWS
KISHTWAR: To educate locals about bad effects of tobacco addiction on human body, army organised a lecture on harmful effects of tobacco at Cherji, Kishtwar on Monday.
A total of 26 locals attended the event. During the lecture, the locals, specially the youth were sensitized about the harmful effects of tobacco on human body, various signs and symptoms and treatment aspects. The local populace were also sensitised that tobacco is a leading cause of diseases in respiratory ailments & cancer in our country, resulting in poor eyesight, weakening sense of taste and smell and a plethora of diseases. The locals appreciated the efforts of Army in organising such informational lecture.
