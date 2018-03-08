Lecture on accountancy delivered to PTTI trainees

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

VIJAYPUR: In order to aware the police officers/officials on accounts related issues, Police Technical Training Institute (PTTI) Vijaypur organised a Lecture on topic ‘Accountancy’ at PTTI Vijaypur. Ashok Kumar, SSP Principal PTTI Vijaypur welcomed O.P Gupta, Director Finance J&K Govt. (Retd.) who was invited as Guest Speaker on the occasion. Ashok in his inaugural address said that O.P Gupta joined Govt. services as KAS officer in the year 1972 and retired in the Year 2003 as Director Finance, J&K Government. He said Gupta after his Govt. service has also worked as Director Finance in Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board University and is presently delivering lecturers in IMPA to Senior officers/ officials

O.P. Gupta who while addressing the police officers, staff and trainees shared his valuable experiences on the relevant topic relating to accounts and management and highlighted the ways how to remain cautious, judicious and transparent while handling such affairs. He also replied to the queries raised by the officers/officials after the Lecture.

Savita Parihar, SSP Vice Principal PTTI Vijaypur, Mukesh Kumar Dy.SP (Admn.), Ram Singh Jamwal Dy.SP (R&D), P.P. Singh Dy.SP (PIO/ Legal Affairs), Karanjit Singh Dy.SP (Outdoor), Rakesh Sambyal Dy.SP (Indoor), Ajay Punjabi Dy.SP (Tech.), Ramesh Kataria Dy.SP (S) Raman Kumar, Dy.SP(M), Inspr. Hemanshu Sunil Mahajan, Inspr. Rajesh Kumar, Inspr Kushwant Singh, Inspr. Anil Sagar, Inspr. Vikas Sharma and others were present on the occasion.