Lecture held on importance of education

KISHTWAR: Army organised a lecture on ‘Importance of Education’ at Mughal Maidan, Kishtwar. Lecture brought out phased divisions of education i.e. Primary, Secondary and Higher Secondary education, role of parents and elders in education of children and the benefits of good education. Special emphasis was laid on how education can change one’s way of life and thinking and further how important it is to educate a girl child.

Large number of students from Mughal Maidan attended the lecture with enthusiasm. The lecture was well received by the students and they acknowledged that education must be provided to all. They appreciated the efforts made by the Army to address such important issues for the benefit of students & parents.