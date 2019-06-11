Lecture held on ‘importance of computer’

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: Army organised an awareness lecture on ‘Importance of Computer’ at Government Girls Middle School, Salwah in Poonch district. The students were informed about basic computer knowledge to include Window Operating System, Microsoft Office and Internet etc.As part of the Digital India initiative of Government of India, the boys and girls were informed about numerous employment opportunities that can be exploited as a career in field of their choice.

The initiative was greatly appreciated by the locals and they expressed their gratitude for the knowledge imparted to them.