Lecture held on employment opportunities in banking

KISHTWAR: In its endeavour to provide exposure to the youth residing in far flung areas of Malar region of Kishtwar district to undertake better job opportunities, Indian Army organised a lecture on Employment opportunities in banking sector by HDFC Representative for youth of the region.

The lecture was targeted towards the youth of remote & far flung areas. The aim of the lecture was to create awareness and motivate youth to take advantage of the various opportunities available in the banking sectors. Youth were also informed about the procedures and documentation required for the enrolment. A total of 32 local youth attended the lecture.

The lecture was appreciated by the locals and youth of the region. The local populace while lauding the efforts of the Indian Army expressed hope that such initiatives will help them in shaping a better future for themselves.