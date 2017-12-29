Lecture held on career in science, technology

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Surinsar, organised a lecture on ‘Careers in Science and Technology’ here on Thursday.

The lecture was conducted with the support of Bharti Foundation.

Dr. Archana Koul who is a Post – Doc Fellow and Researcher in the Department of Biotechnology, University of Jammu was the resource person.

The expert made students aware of the current trends in the field of science and technology which are being followed in the industry and also shared various career options available in the field. She also inspired students to never compromise with their goals and always dream high.

The event was organised with the support of Rohit Koul, Assistant Manager from Bharti Foundation and the Principal of the School, Subash Chander who appreciated the efforts of Bharti Foundation.

Rohit Koul from Bharti Foundation assured every possible support under the Quality Support Programme to the school to arrange the academic activities like workshops and lecture series to empower the students with required skills.