Learn to be tolerant like Vajpayee

Share Share 0 Share



Jammu: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Thursday had a piece of advice for Prime Minister Narendra Modi – be tolerant like Atal Bihari Vajpayee to ensure acceptance by all people.

Speaking at an event here, the National Conference patriarch asked Modi to be “tolerant like Vajpayee”. He said “He is the prime minister. He has to come up to that level and should not get engaged in smaller issues. At time I feel sorry for his statements.” He went on to add, “Please inculcate sense of tolerance, Prime Minister sahib. If you have to run this country, you have to be tolerant and ensure acceptance by others. All have to be taken along, if you have run this country. Be tolerant like Vajpayee ji.”

He claimed if the country is united today “it is because of Nehru”.

He also said that war is not a solution to conflicts.

“We would stay safe in our houses but jawans would lose their lives. We do not need to have war with China and Pakistan. We want those countries should also make progress and become prosperous,” he added.