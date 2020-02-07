Leadership Summit begins at IIM Jammu

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Anand Kripalu, MD, CEO & Member, Diageo Global Executive Committee on Friday inaugurated leadership summit at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu.

Dr B S Sahay, Director IIM Jammu; Dr Burhan Muqbil, Chair, Leadership Summit along with other dignitaries including Vijay Gambhire, MD & CEO CEAT Specialty Tyres; Ranjit Singh Former MD, Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd; Mukund Walvekar, Ex Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Acer Ltd; Anita Bhogle, Chairperson, Prosearch Consultants; Sandip Das, Member of the Advisory Board of Sterlite Technologies; former CEO of Maxis Communications, headed Reliance Jio Infocom and Lalit Kumar Naik, Director Noveltech Feeds Private Ltd, Mumbai were present on the occasion.

The event started with Saraswati Vandana presented by students of IIM Jammu. Prof Burhan, Programme Chair reiterated that the summit is aligned with IIM Jammu’s mission to promote excellence in management education besides creating a strong industry interface through innovation, collaboration, excellence and inclusiveness.

Prof B S Sahay, Director IIM Jammu highlighted vision of IIM Jammu which is to develop leaders and entrepreneurs who can perform globally to make a valuable difference towards the society and corporate world. It was followed by address of Anand Kripalu who shared five lessons he had learned during his professional life.

The inaugural session ended with vote of thanks by Prof Manoj. He conveyed gratitude towards the guest of honour, faculty members, students and media. The first panel discussion revolved around Circular Economy for Sustainable Development – Role of Corporate India. The discussion was led by Anand Kripalu – CEO, Diageo, Global Executive Committee, Ranjit Singh – Former MD, Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd. and Prof. Jabir Ali, Professor (Economics), IIM Jammu.

The second and final panel discussion for the day was on theme ‘Inclusive Growth: How to ensure Economic System to work for All’. The panel was moderated by Talat Pervez Rohella, Secretary (Higher Education), J&K Government and panel members were Vijay Gambhire, Mukund Walvekar, Ex Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Acer Ltd, Bengaluru and Raju Chaudhary, Chairman KC Group, J&K.

The panel discussed about economic development in resource-limited settings that create and enhance opportunities to improve economic and social well-being of all, including those at the base of the pyramid.