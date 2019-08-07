Leaders mourn Swaraj’s demise

Dehradun/Chandigarh/Jammu: Political leaders from various states condoled the death of former external affairs Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday.

The veteran leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who breathed her last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Tuesday night following a massive cardiac arrest, was 67.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat expressed grief at Swaraj’s demise, saying it was an irreparable loss for the country’s politics.

“Extremely saddened to hear about Sushma Ji’s demise. It is an irreparable loss for the country’s politics. We have lost a great leader and a brilliant orator who was full of human emotions,” he said in a tweet.

Rawat prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to her family to bear the loss.

Rawat’s Punjab counterpart, Amarinder Singh, said he was shocked to learn about the former Delhi chief minister’s demise and described her as a “dynamic and sensitive” leader.

“Shocked to learn of the sudden demise of @SushmaSwaraj ji. I will always remember her as a dynamic and sensitive leader with the ability to empathise with the common people. Will miss her. May your soul rest in peace!,” the senior Congress leader said in a tweet.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also said he was deeply shocked to learn about Swaraj’s demise. “It is a personal loss for me,” he wrote on Twitter.

Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik expressed grief over Swaraj’s demise.

Describing her as a dynamic politician and a symbol of women empowerment who always worked for the country’s betterment, he said it was difficult to fill the space left behind by Swaraj.

In a condolence message, Malik prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family in this hour of grief. (PTI)