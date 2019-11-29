Leaders like Pragya Thakur reveal true face of BJP: Harsh

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Accusing BJP of allowing its MP, Pragya Thakur to fire outrageous salvos one after another against the national heroes and abominating the ‘Father of Nation’ while glorifying Godse besides allowing immunity to her for her other nasty outbursts, Harsh Dev Singh, Chairman JKNPP and former Minister said that the Saffron Party had stood thoroughly exposed for its hypocrisy and double standards.

Harsh said that the defiant MP had all along been reinforcing the politics of hatred against Gandhian ideals, valourising murder and decorating the assassin as ‘Desh Bhakt’ with Modi Government having abdicated its responsibility of appropriately responding to nasty conduct of BJP leader. He said that mere removal of MP from one of the Parliamentary Committees was only a deceptive move to buy time and allow public anger to subside with passage of time.