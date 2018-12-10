LBNROH represented J&K in cancer conclave at Art of Living, Bengaluru

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: LBN Radiations of Hope (LBNROH), a Cancer Care Foundation Trust working in Jammu represented J and K in cancer conference jointly hosted by Cancer Care India, an amalgam of major cancer NGOs of India and Manage Health Foundation under the patronage of His Holiness Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at Art of Living Ashram in Bangalore.

Dr Deepak Abrol, Founder Member LBNROH was invited as Faculty in Discussions on ‘What Are the expectations of various stakeholders and are all the stakeholders meeting expectations’. Dr Deepak Abrol was also asked by the organisers to speak about his unique initiatives on cancer awareness. He laid stress on using technology in cancer awareness drives and to spread the word regarding preventable aspect of cancer. Various participants lauded the use of technology in cancer awareness in Teleoncothon done at Jammu in October to connect the globe in fight against cancer.

Renowned Oncologists, NGOs working in Cancer Care, administrators and industry personnel took part in this conference and discussed cancer threadbare.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in his address asked all the stakeholders to work in unison and be positive in searching for solace to cancer patients. He urged doctors from all systems of medicine to work in tandem. He asked all to have scientific approach in using ancient methods and yoga in treatment of cancer and to use technology judiciously in cancer care.

Dr H.R Nagendra Chancellor S Vyasa during his address asked for promoting integrated system in Oncology where patients can be treated with holistic approach. He also described how multi centre trials are being conducted in association with major cancer hospitals to look for role of yoga in cancer management.

Dr Ashok Vaid, Founder Indian Oncology Foundation, spoke about how to make treatment affordable and how to cut down on prices of life saving cancer drugs.

Prof Dr G.K Rath, Head National Cancer Institute gave a detailed account of existing gap between the needs and resources available for cancer care in the country. He emphasized the need of more oncology centres in the country and how NGOs can augment the work already being done by government in the field. Rajesh Sharma, Organising Secretary thanked all the participants and acknowledged the participating NGOs right from LBN Radiations of Hope Jammu to Kerala and Jamnagar to Guwahati for gathering at Art of Living Ashram, Bangalore for the cause.

NGOs from Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, Mauritius and Bangladesh also participated in the event.