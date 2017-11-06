Laying of concrete filled steel arches begin

World’s highest railway bridge enters crucial stage

AARYAN SHARMA

JAMMU: Indian Railways has completed over 70 per cent of work on the 359 meters world’s highest railway bridge over River Chenab in Kauri area of Reasi district.

The railway authorities are looking forward to provide direct connectivity to the Kashmir Valley, latest by 2020 after completing railway bridge by June 2019.

With this it would be easier for the Indian army to rush its supplies and men via rail route to the Valley besides promoting tourism in the region.

To achieve timely completion of the Chenab Railway Bridge, top officials of the Railway Ministry on Sunday launched the construction work of the main arch of the iconic bridge. This is the most crucial leg of the construction. It is for the first time in India that concrete filled steel arch is being used in the main arch bridge, spanning at a height of 359 meters above river bed.

The launch of the main arch commenced after traditional prayers were offered by M. K Gupta, Member Engineering, Railway Board and AK Sachan, Chief Administrative officer, USBRL at the Chenab construction site.

With this the railway engineers would begin the job of carrying heavy segments from the two ends of the bridge viz. Kauri end and Bakkal end and includes categorically the world’s longest cable crane arrangement.

Senior officers of KRCL and Northern Railway along with construction partners were present on this historic occasion.

It may be mentioned that the Chenab Bridge on Katra- Banihal section of USBRL project is the world’s highest Railway Arch bridge at 359 meters height.

World renowned national & international consultants have been engaged during various stages of project.

Detailed geo-physical studies, seismic studies, slope stability studies have been included.

According to Chief Public Relations Officer of Indian Railways, “Chenab Bridge has been designed for blast load in consultation with DRDO”.

He said, the erection of the bridge is a project in itself.

To achieve this, pylons were erected on either side of the river, and two auxiliary self-propelled cable cranes were used to tow temporary auxiliary ropes across these pylons.

The ropes were used to support the partly finished arch parts.

The launching is typically performed in a series of increments so that additional sections can be added to the rear of the superstructure unit prior to subsequent launches.

The bridge is envisaged to create its own benchmarks in construction engineering and unparalleled records.

Three massive workshops for undertaking fabrication of steel structure has been commissioned at Srinagar end of bridge and one at Katra end of the bridge. For launching purpose, arrangements in the form of pylons with cable cranes spanning the entire gorge have been completed successfully. The cable crane assembly, including pylons at span of 915 meters is the longest in the world . For the first time on Indian Railways viaduct was launched on curve of 2.74 degree.