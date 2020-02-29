Laxmi Narayan Temple to hold Shri Ram Katha in Dogri from March 1

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Shri Ram Katha will be organised at Laxmi Narayan Temple, Dhakki Sarajan, Jammu from March 1 to 7, exclusively in Dogri language.

Briefing media persons here on Friday, Pt Sat Pal Raina, Temple Priest informed that Ram Katha will be performed from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM on daily basis. He informed that the Ram Katha will be performed in Dogri language with an aim to inculcate affection among Dogras for their mother tongue especially younger generations. He appealed to the people to come along with their children for seeking blessings of Bhagwan Ram. It will also inculcate among children a sense of pride for their mother tongue, he added.