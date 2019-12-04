Lawyers strike enters day 25

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: The work remain suspended for the 25th consecutive working day in District and Sessions Court Kathua including all other subordinate courts of the entire District Kathua and complete shutdown observed by District Bar Association Kathua in support of J&K High Court Bar Association Jammu on the issue of withdrawing of Registration powers from Judicial Officers and given to revenue authorities in addition to their already assigned duties. The other sister Bar Associations in the District Kathua are also observing the complete work suspend. Members of the District Bar Association Kathua also continuously sitting on a Dharna in the premises of District & Sessions Court Kathua since beginning of the last month November led by President of District Bar Association Kathua Advocate Ajat Shatru Sharma. The members also agitated against the decision of J&K UT Govt. to transfer of registration powers under Registration Act to revenue officers in hurried manner.