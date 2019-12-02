Lawyers’ strike continues on day 23

State times news

KATHUA: The work remain suspended for the 23rd consecutive working day starting from November 1, 2019 in the District & Sessions Court Kathua including all other subordinate courts of the entire District Kathua and complete shutdown observed by District Bar Association Kathua in support of J&K High Court Bar Association Jammu on the main issue of withdrawing of Registration powers from Judicial Officers and given to already overburdened revenue authorities in addition to their already assigned duties.

The other sister Bar Associations in the District Kathua like Bar Association of Hiranagar, Billawar, Basohli, Mahanpur and Bani are also observing the complete work suspend & shutdown. The members of the District Bar Association Kathua also continuously sitting on a massive Dharna in the premises of District and Sessions Court Kathua from the last 30 days led by President of District Bar Association Kathua Advocate Ajat Shatru Sharma. The members also agitated against the decision of J&K UT Govt. to transfer of registration powers under Registration Act to revenue officers in hurried manner.

Meanwhile in the pre-scheduled general body review meeting of the District Bar Association Kathua held on Saturday has also decided to the extend the work suspend and complete shutdown for two working days more on 2nd(Monday) and 3rd (Tuesday) December 2019 in District & Sessions Court including all other subordinate courts of the entire District Kathua, including Revenue Courts, Labour Court etc. in support of call of Indefinite work suspend J&K High Court Bar Association Jammu to protest against the decision of transferring of Registration powers to Revenue officers from judicial officers. The further review meeting will be held on 3rd(Tuesday) December 2019 at 12:30 PM to decide the further course of action.

After the general body meeting a press conference was also organized by the members of District Bar Association Kathua where President of the Bar Ajat Shatru Sharma while addressing the press & media persons said that District Bar Association Kathua is giving ultimatum of three days time more to the J&K UT Govt. particularly the Lt. Governor G.C.Murmu, Minister Amit Shah, Members of Parliament of Loksabha Dr. Jitendra Singh and Jugal Kishore Sharma, upto Tuesday evening, to resolve the matter of Registration Powers Strike of Lawyers of Jammu Province otherwise thereafter the Advocates are compelled to come on roads and may go for either Jammu Civil Secretariat Ghereao of Lt. Governor or Advocates from entire Jammu province may block the National Highway, Jail Bharo Andolan or other violent means in order to compel the Govt. to fulfill their demands.

Others prominent Bar members who remain present in the press conference includes includes Adv. Rahul Sharma, Adv. Saurav Mahajan, Adv. Shrikant Sagar Raina, Adv. Rahul Khajuria, Adv. Zaffar Iqbal (Reasi) and many other advocates of Kathua Bar.