Lawyers’ hunger strike enters day 7

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: The work remain suspended for the 33rd consecutive working day starting from November 1, 2019 in the District & Sessions Court Kathua including all other subordinate courts of the entire District Kathua and complete shutdown observed by District Bar Association Kathua led by its President Advocate Ajat Shatru Sharma in support of J&K High Court Bar Association Jammu on the issue of withdrawing of Registration powers from Judicial Officers.

The members of the District Bar Association Kathua also continued their token hunger strike on seventh consecutive Day in the premises of District & Sessions Court Kathua. The members also agitated against the wrong executive order of J&K UT Govt. for the diversion of registration powers to the already overburdened revenue officers. The Advocates who sit on hunger strike today includes President of Bar Adv. Ajat Shatru Sharma, Adv. Saurav Mahajan, Adv. Mohit Manhas, Adv. Rahul Sarma, & Adv. Devinder Singh.

Others who joined the venue of hunger strike include Adv. Harinder Singh, Adv. Atul Singh Andotra, Adv. Mandeep Singh, Adv. V.S Billowria, Adv. Adarsh Kumar, Adv. Munish Mahajan, Adv. Anil Kalotra & Adv. Pawandeep Singh.