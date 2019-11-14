Lawyers continue strike against divesting of registration powers

State Times News

JAMMU: The work in High Court Jammu Wing as well as District Courts comprising Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Udhampur, Hiranagar, Akhnoor, Ramban, Nowshera, Sunderbani, Reasi, Katra, Bhadarwah, Rajouri and Poonch remain affected as the advocates are on strike against divesting of registration powers from Judicial Officers to Revenue Department and shifting of High Court from Janipur to Raika Bahu.

J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu, is on indefinite strike on these two issues since November 1, 2019 and the Advocates have suspended work in all the courts including J&K High Court, District Courts, Subordinate Courts and all other Tribunals including Armed Forces Tribunal and Revenue Courts.

Hundreds of advocates assembled in the Court complex and closed the main gate, amidst slogans in support of their demands.

The Bar members opposed the shifting of the High Court complex from Janipur Jammu to Raika. They said the next course of action will be decided in the meeting which will be held under the chairmanship of Bar President.