Lawyers Annual Sports Meet 2018 gets underway

JAMMU: Striker Eleven, Real Dabang, Dogra XI and Legal A Star registered wins on the second day of Lawyers Annual Sports Meet, organised by Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association (JKHCBA) Jammu at Jammu University Grounds, here on Wednesday.

In the first match, Strikers Eleven outplayed Legal Riders by 10 wickets.

Strikers Eleven Captain Divya Ishan after winning the toss chose to field first. Legal Riders scored 103 runs in 10 overs. Javed and Sohail were the main scorers with 32 runs each. Prithvi claimed three wickets while Nitin and Vershwar Jamwal took two each and Avish picked one for Strikers Eleven. Chasing the target, Striker Eleven scored 105 runs in just seven overs without losing any wicket. Atul played a brillant inning of 58 runs while Amulaya contributed 33 runs.

In second match, Real Dabang defeated Samba Warriors XI by seven wickets. Batting first, Samba Warriors scored 81 runs in 10 overs. Vijay Verma was the top scorer with 33 runs and Vijay Gupta made 19. Amarjeet grabbed two wickets and Daljeet, Rohit and Mohit shared one each for Real Dabang. Chasing the target, Real Dabang scored 84 runs for the loss of three wickets.

Amarjeet played a unbeaten knock of 43 runs while Mohit and Deepash Singh Pawar chipped in 10 and nine runs respectively. For bowling side, Munish scalped two wickets and Nagainder took one wicket.

In another match, Dogra XI trounced Sachin XI by three wickets. Sachin XI, batting first, scored 63 runs in 10 overs. Anil Verma and Naresh touched the double figure marks with 12 and 10 runs respectively. Nitin, Ajitpal and Rohit Bhagat shared two wickets each and Ravinder and Bharti took one wicket each for Dogra XI.

Chasing the target, Dogra XI scored 84 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Jeetu was the top scorer with 33 runs. Vikas grabbed three wickets while Anil took two and Amit picked one wicket.

In the last Match of the day, Legal A Star outplayed Royal XI by 35 runs.Legal A Star, batting first after winning the toss, scored 123 runs in 10 overs. A.P Singh smashed 39 runs, Sheroz scored 27 and Pranav Kohli made 23 runs. Rohit, Pankaj, Arvind and Shah grabbed one wicket each.

In reply, Royal XI was bowled out for 87 runs. Touqeer and Aditya Chopra were the highest scorers with 23 runs each. Sanjay, A.P Singh, Sheroz and Pranav Kohli picked one wicket each. Legal A Star won the match with 44 runs.

In today’s matches, Member Legislative Council (MLC) Vikram Randhawa was the Special Guest, who announced of Rs. 50,000 as a token of encouragement for improving the sports facilities for the members of the Bar.