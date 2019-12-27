Laws enacted by Modi Govt are for welfare of Indians: Sat

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: All laws enacted by BJP Government in the centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are only for welfare of India and its people, as BJP is committed to lead India on path of development. It was stated by former Minister and Ex-MLA Jammu West, Sat Sharma while addressing a gathering after inaugurating development works in Jammu. Sat Sharma along with former MLC Vikram Randhawa started construction work of lanes at Old Ustad Mohalla area in Ward No 9.

The BJP leaders were also accompanied by Corporator Suneet Raina, State Secretary BJP Praduman Singh, District President Munish Khajuria, Mandal President Raveesh Mengi, JMC (Jammu Municipal Corporation) officials, local residents and political activists of the area. The works will be done under supervision of JMC at an estimated cost of Rs 3 lakh, funds for which were sanctioned from CDF scheme of former MLC Vikram Randhawa.

Speaking on the occasion, Sat said that Jammu West has progressed a lot towards development and in last five years, infrastructural development pertaining to every sector was kept on priority in all 26 wards. He appreciated the efforts of former MLC for providing funds from his CDF for construction of lanes in Jammu West.

Randhawa stated that Jammu West has developed a lot in recent years and same can be judged by quality of infra that is being provided to inhabitants of all 26 wards due to efforts of former MLA at their doorsteps. He further stated that BJP is the only party which has taken overall development as the primary task and reached out to every household under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Others present on the occasion included Ward President Munish Sharma, Raghunandan Kumar, Deepak Kumar, Neeraj Katoch, Madan Kumar, Sanjeev, Joginder, Puneet Mahajan and Manohar.