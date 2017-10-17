Lawrence School pays tributes to Didi Nirmala Deshpande

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Rich tributes were paid to Didi Nirmala Deshpande on her 83rd Birth Anniversary at a function organised at Lawrence Public School in collaboration with Gandhi Global Family, here on Tuesday.

The Chief Guest, Wg Cdr M.M Joshi, Chairman of the School along with the children and other guests offered floral tributes to Didi Nirmala Deshpande.

The Chief Guest said that through her life and through her work, Didi Nirmalaji Deshpande had been striving to create a new value system for establishing a good society. Our best tribute would be to keep her legacy alive by adhering to her vision of positivity and action, he said.

Shakuntla Joshi, Founder Principal of the School, while remembering Didi Nirmala Deshpande said that like Gandhi and Vinobha, she was a woman of action.

She said Didi Nirmala Deshpande had been involved in organising many meets and conferences to establish people to people contact between India and Pakistan.