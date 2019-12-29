Lawrence Public School honours ex-student cricketer Abdul Samad

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: J&K’s talented all rounder 18-year-old cricketer Abdul Samad was on Sunday honoured by Lawrence Public School Jammu.

Samad did his entire schooling from Nursery to class 12th in Lawrence Public School, Jammu.

He was recently picked up by Sunrise Hyderabad for IPL 2020 in the prestigious auction held at Kolkota after his consistent performances in this seasons Syed Mushtaq Ali T20, Vijay Hazare Trophy & in the ongoing Ranji Trophy Tournament.

Abdul Samad was given a ceremonial welcome by the students of the school followed by the lighting of the traditional lamp by Abdul Samad, his father Mohd Farooq and his elder brother Tayab Farooq who also is a highly acclaimed cricketer of J&K.

Abdul Samad interacted with the students of the school and recollected his memories as a student in this school.

He, while remembering the Founder Principal Shakuntla Joshi, felt fortunate to have her love, blessing, guidance and encouragement during his school days.

Wg Cdr M.M Joshi, Chairman Lawrence Public School presented a memento to Abdul Samad as a token of appreciation for his brilliant performances in the recently held tournaments.

He appreciated his reflexes and steadfast focus towards the game making Jammu and Kashmir proud.

He said that Abdul Samad will continue to inspire a generation of budding crickets through his sheer devotion & commitment towards the game. He also appreciated the role of his father Mohd Farooq who himself is also a successful sportsman. He wished him success in his future endeavors.