Lawn Tennis trials on Dec 9

Sports Reporter
JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Lawn Tennis Association shall be holding selection trials to pick up women’s team for the national championship to be held at Bhillai in Chhattisgarh.
The trials shall be held on December 9. The interested players have been advised to contact General Secretary on Mobile No. 94191-82274 for details, a handout issued here on Thursday said.
