LAWDA seals one shop in Dalgate & Five illegal structures demolished around lake.

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: Continuing its anti-encroachment drive, the Enforcement wing of the Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) demolished Five illegal structures were demolished Gulshan Colony Dal, Batpora Dal, Nehru park, Habak & Laam which were raised illegally. Subsequently a shop was sealed by this Authority at Dalgate.

Suhail Hussain Reshi, Enforcement Officer of LAWDA, the demolition drive will continue with full vigour to remove all the illegal structures that have come up along the non-permissible zone in the catchment area of Dal Lake.

He said the encroachments are being removed in pursuance to the directions of the High Court, which has called for removal of all the illegal structures from the area.

Enforcement officer said legal action was also initiated against the owners of houses and other structures which have come up in violation of the Master Plan in and around the Lake.

Meanwhile, the Lakes and Waterways Development Authority warning people against raising illegal structures in and around the Dal and Nigeen lakes in the city.

Despite repeated warnings, several greedy and vested interests are frequently trying to raise illegal constructions around the Dal and Nigeen lakes. They should desist from raising such constructions and cooperate with the department or face action, also warned the truckers against carrying construction material to the area and vehicles plying in the area without permission will be seized and action initiated against the owners.