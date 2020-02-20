LAWDA demolishes illegal structures

STATE TIMES NEWS SRINAGAR: The Enforcement Wing of Lakes and Waterways Development Authority on Wednesday conducted a demolition operation in Shalimar, Harwan and inside Dal Lake Nehru Park. During the drive illegally raised 2nd storey bed work, tin walling, two sheds and a block were demolished. The drive was carried out with the assistance of Police Station Harwan. The people residing within the LDA jurisdiction have been asked not to go for any sort of illegal constructions and encroachments. Moreover, the Tipper and Load carrier owners are directed not carry construction material in the prohibited area of Dal andNigeen Lake without permission.
