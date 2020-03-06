LAWDA continues demolition drive, pulls down 8 structures

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) on Thursday launched a demolition drive under in various area including Check Saderable, Saidakadal, Ranger stop, Arabal, Shalimar, Chandpora, Harwan, Braine Nishat, Meerbagh and Manzgam and demolished eight structures including one single storey house, 02 huts, shutter, Block and 03 shops.

The drive was conducted under the supervision of Enforcement Officer in presence of SDPO Zakura and SHOs Nigeen and Harwan.

The people residing within the LDA jurisdiction have been asked not to go for any sort of illegal construction while the Tripper and Load carrier owners have been directed not to carry any type of construction material in the prohibited area of Dal and Nigeen Lake without seeking permission from the concerned agencies.