LAWDA conducts demolition drive around Dal Lake

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (JKLAWDA), on Thursday kick-started a demolition drive as part of its efforts to preserve the world-famous Dal Lake – the star attraction for tourists visiting the summer capital Srinagar.

A massive demolition operation was carried out in the Shalimar-Kralmohalla and Mirza Bagh-Bagh-i-Roopsing whereas various illegal constructions had come up in the prohibited area. LAWDA intends to carry out a series of demolition drives in the coming days.