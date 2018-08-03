LAWDA conducts demolition drive around Dal Lake

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (JKLAWDA), on Thursday kick-started a demolition drive as part of its efforts to preserve the world-famous Dal Lake – the star attraction for tourists visiting the summer capital Srinagar.
A massive demolition operation was carried out in the Shalimar-Kralmohalla and Mirza Bagh-Bagh-i-Roopsing whereas various illegal constructions had come up in the prohibited area. LAWDA intends to carry out a series of demolition drives in the coming days.
