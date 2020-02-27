Law & order situation in J&K satisfactory: DGP

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh on Wednesday said the law-and-order situation in Jammu and Kashmir was “good and satisfactory”, adding that the people in the two regions were cooperating with the security agencies.

Singh said Kishtwar in Jammu region would be free of terrorism again as only a “couple of terrorists ” were active in the district.

“We are fully alert and are dealing with law-and-order situation on a day-to-day basis for a very long time. I am happy to announce that the people in both the regions of Jammu and Kashmir are cooperating with us to maintain peace,” Singh told reporters in Kishtwar.

“No incident of law-and-order situation happened anywhere in the Union territory, which is good and satisfactory,” the police chief said when asked about the violence in Delhi and the measures taken by administration in maintaining peace.

Referring to Kishtwar district, which was rocked by several terror-related incidents since November 2018, the DGP said, “The situation in the district used to be tense and the terrorist activities were making us upset.”

“It has improved a lot and the situation in the district is better now,” he said, pointing out to the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen ”commander” Osama and his two associates.

The officer exuded confidence that the situation would improve and the district would be made terrorism-free again.

“There are only a couple of active terrorists left in the district. We have given them the offer of both types (either surrender or get neutralised),” Singh added.

“Close coordination and synergy among the security forces has helped in maintaining peace and order in Jammu & Kashmir besides achieving good results on anti insurgency front,” he said while interacting with the district, army and paramilitary officers in Kishtwar.

DGP appreciated the efforts of J&K Police and other security agencies for maintaining law and order in the Jammu and Kashmir.

“It was due to close coordination and synergy among the security forces that nefarious designs of anti national elements are being thwarted every time,” he said.

The DGP, while commending the personnel, said that during the current year police along with other security forces have achieved success in neutralising large number of terrorists in the Union Territory.

DGP interacted with the citizens and civil society members at Marwah, Dachan and Kishtwar during the visit. He thanked them for their cooperation in maintaining communal harmony, brotherhood in the area and complimented them for their support in maintaining peace of the area.

He sought their cooperation in fighting crimes to ensure crime free society.

The DGP gave patient hearing to the general grievances of the people and assured them that those pertaining to the police department would be looked into on priority.

Earlier, accompanied by IGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, IGP Traffic T. Namgyal and DIG DKR B S Tuti, the DGP laid foundation stone of IRP 22 Armed Battalion Headquarter at Indira Nagar, Kishtwar.

The DGP also presented DGP’s Medal and certificates to the Police personnel of Doda-Kishtwar range during the investiture ceremony held at DPL Kishtwar.

The DGP, while presenting the medals, congratulated the awardees and stressed upon them to continue their good work with more dedication.

SSP Kistwar Harmeet Singh briefed the DGP about security scenario and measures taken for maintaining peace and order in the district.