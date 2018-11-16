Law Deptt condoles with Registrar SIC

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: A condolence meeting was held here on Thursday by officials of Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs to condole the demise of father of Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad, Registrar State Information Commission (Special Secretary Law). The participants expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed for them to bear the irreparable loss.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Ranveer, Sara looked out of place when ‘Golmaal’ gang shot for ‘Simmba’: Arshad
LBN Radiations of Hope organises programme on cancer care
Association of diabetes with heart disease is quite alarming: Dr Sushil
Stardom easiest way for an actor to get corrupted: Naseeruddin Shah
ASTROLOGY: WEEKLY PREDICTIONS 11TH –– 17TH NOVEMBER 2018
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper