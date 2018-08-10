Law Deptt calls for regular monitoring of cases pending in Courts

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The State Government on Thursday asked its legal counsels to inform the Law Department on weekly basis about all such cases where the Chief Secretary is required to submit a response.

“It is impressed upon all the Administrative Secretaries, Law Officers posted in various Departments Senior AAGs, AAGs, DAGs, Government Advocates and Standing Counsels that the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs be kept informed of all the cases, on weekly basis, where the Chief Secretary is required to submit a response before the court of law,” said a Circular issued by Law Secretary.

It further said that the cases pending before the Supreme Court of India, High Court of J&K, National Human Rights Commission, National Green Tribunal, State Human Rights Commission, State Accountability Commission where specific directions are issued to the Chief Secretary or contempt has been filed against him or the case is of specific importance need to be attended to promptly.