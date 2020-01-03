Launch Marketing Intervention Scheme in Jammu region: Sukhnandan

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Former Minister and senior BJP leader, Sukhnandan Choudhary urged the Lt Governor to launch Marketing Intervention Scheme (MIS) for farmers of Jammu region.

Briefing media persons here, the former Minister said that earlier the aforesaid scheme was launched during Mufti Sayeed’s Government. MIS was launched recently in Srinagar by the Lt Governor with a view to procure crops of farmers in Kashmir Valley, as their apple crop was destroyed due to snowfall, he added.

The former Minister further said that farmers of Jammu region also faced huge losses of Kharief crop due to heavy rains. There is a sense of fear among farmers that upcoming Ravi crops will also get damaged, if not procured in time, he asserted.

Sukhnandan appealed to the Lt Governor to launch the same scheme in Jammu region also for rescuing the farmers of the region from any further loss.