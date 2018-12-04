Lathicharge at Peeri

STATE TIMES NEWS
During the polling today at W. No. 9, Panchayat Peeri, Hill Kotla in Rajouri district two agents of the W. No. 9 indulged in scuffle due to dispute over reported double vote by a single voter.
To handle the situation police resorted to lathicharge over the supports of agent Mohd Shabir s/o Billu.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Sanjay Dutt, Aayush Sharma to team up for gangster film
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas get married in traditional Hindu ceremony
Meditation reduces cardiovascular risk: Dr Sushil
Sonali Bendre to return to Mumbai after cancer treatment in US
Every studio turned down ‘Pinocchio’ film, says Guillermo del Toro
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper