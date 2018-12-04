Lathicharge at Peeri

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

During the polling today at W. No. 9, Panchayat Peeri, Hill Kotla in Rajouri district two agents of the W. No. 9 indulged in scuffle due to dispute over reported double vote by a single voter.

To handle the situation police resorted to lathicharge over the supports of agent Mohd Shabir s/o Billu.