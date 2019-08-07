Large explosion rocks Kabul, casualties feared: witnesses

Kabul: A large explosion rocked Kabul on Wednesday morning, sending a massive plume of smoke over the capital and shattering shop windows far from the blast site, officials and witnesses said.
The blast occurred around 9:00 am (local time) in western Kabul, interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.
There was no immediate word on casualties and no group claimed responsibility. (Agency)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Shah Rukh to be felicitated with ‘Excellence in Cinema’ award by Victorian Government
Dr Sushil delivers awareness lecture
I’d love to be part of Marvel Cinematic Universe: Taron Egerton
Shilpa Shetty returns to acting with ‘Nikamma’
Orthopaedic camp conducted
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper