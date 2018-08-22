Language of Bhakti

Share Share 0 Share 0

Shiva is everywhere, says Prof Hari Ram Mishra, echoing the sentiments of Kashmir Shaiva philosophers. Prof Mishra, who teaches Sanskrit at the School Of Sanskrit And Indic Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University in the capital, is also known for speaking out at controversial debates on issues like anti-national activity, compulsory attendance, and curricula that are now a frequent feature at this hallowed university known for its activist teachers and students. With his special interest in Kashmir Shaivism, Prof Mishra is a revered participant in many a scholarly seminar on the subject.

According to Kashmir Shaivism, Creation emerges in Shiva Tattva, is held by it and goes back into it.”Shiva creates the world with His Swantantreya Shakti,” says Prof Mishra. The ultimate union of Shiva and Shakti is called Shaiva Advaitavaad, for Shiva is but a Shava, corpse, without Shakti. Here the Advaitic paradigm, ‘there is no two’, non-duality, fits perfectly. But, here’s the twist in the tale: In Advaita Vedanta, Brahmn, Universal Consciousness, creates the world through his power, Maya, but Maya is considered to be an illusion; it is false; noneternal.

In Kashmir Shaivism, Shiva creates the world through his Swantantreya Shakti that is not only real, but also eternal. This is one of the major differences between Vedanta Darshan and Kashmir Shaiva philosophy, says the professor. Recently, he gave a talk at the 17th World Sanskrit Conference held at Vancouver where his lecture was on the linguistic philosophy of Abhinavagupta.

According to the professor, if we remove Kashmir’s contribution from the Indic wisdom tradition, then there is nothing much to write home about in the field of poetics and aesthetics. “Shaiva philosophy finds its epitome in Abhinavagupta’s writings. Abhinavagupta is a favourite with scholars, despite the fact that he is a commentator. Yet, he has produced many lyrical works,” says Mishra, explaining that according to Kashmir Shaiva philosophy, the ‘uttered sound’ – the spoken word – is not the only sound. We call the uttered sound, Vaak; we use it to convey meaning and sense that is present in our mind.

The professor says when we see something outside of us, we understand it and then share it with others. We pronounce words and the listener hears and then acts; this is a general way, but philosophy goes beyond the general way.

(To be continued)