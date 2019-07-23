Langar by JCMS continues on day 24

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Langar for Amarnath Yatris organised by Jammu Central Mahajan Sabha (JCMS) continued for the 24th day.

A team of dedicated workers under the overall supervision of Romesh Chander Gupta, President of the Sabha has been functioning to look after the daily catering needs of the Yatris coming into Mahajan Bhawan, Shalamar Road, Jammu.

Prof. Chaman Lal Gupta former Central Defence Minister and his son Anil Gupta (Annu) sponsored today’s Langar. Yash Paul Gupta Chief Patron of JCMS also was also present.

About 800 Yatris were served tea, breakfast and lunch. Om Prakash Mahajan (Kaku Shah), Arun Gupta and Balbir Gupta are the Langar Incharge.

Other members include Shiv Pratap Gupta, Om Prakash Gupta, Sanjay Mahajan, Dr. Mohan Lal Gupta, Mukesh Mahajan, Yash Paul Gupta, Satish Chander Gupta, Darshan Gupta, Vijay Gupta, Prabh Dayal Gupta, Sanjay Jandial, Vimal Gupta and C.P Gupta.