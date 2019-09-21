‘Lanes, drains of New Plot in shambles’

State Times News JAMMU: Som Raj Taroch, former President Shiv Mandir Committee, New Plot has urged JMC authorities to take stock of deteriorated condition of lanes and drains of Mohalla New Plot, Ward No 16 up to State Motor Garage lane. “The lanes and drains are in dilapidated condition due to which general public is facing a lot of problems, especially children and old-aged,” Taroch said in a statement issued here on Friday. Taroch further alleged that ex-MLA of the area is least considerate towards the problems of people. He appealed to the Governor and his Advisor to intervene in the matter and resolve problems being faced by the residents of Ward No 16.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Govt Ayurvedic Dispensary holds awareness, health check-up camp
Rotarians, PTTI Vijaypur organise medical camp
New open-source microscope may help paralysis patients
A film will definitely come on Eid: Salman Khan
You don’t have to live up to an image to be a man: Sunny Deol
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper