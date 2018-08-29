Landslide blocks Jammu-Srinagar national highway

Jammu: A fresh landslide struck Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Udhampur district today, forcing closure of the strategically important and only all weather road connecting Kashmir with rest of the country, officials said.
The major landslide occurred at Kheri Passi morh around 3 am, blocking the highway and leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded, a traffic department official said.
He said men and machinery have been moved to the spot by the concerned agencies and clearance operation was going on in full swing.
“The clearance operation is likely to be completed within next five hours,” the official said.
He said Srinagar-bound vehicles, which left Jammu this morning, were stopped at various places.
A massive landslide in Ramban district had blocked the highway for two days on August 25 and 26. (PTI)
