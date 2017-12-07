LAND GRAB: ATCC threatens to expose Gujjar legislators, ministers

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Peeved over, what they say, muteness of the Gujjar legislators and ministers in the PDP-BJP government over the alleged harassment of Gujjars, especially during the recent anti-encroachment drive by the Jammu Development Authority in Gole-Gujral, the All Tribal Coordination Committee (ATCC) on Wednesday threatened to expose the State Gujjar legislators and ministers.



‘Behind every encroachment is a politician’

JAMMU: The annoyance of Gujjars with the political leaders has crossed all limits with one of the activists telling this scribe, on the condition of anonymity, “Generally, the Gujjars are prompted and encouraged by the politicians to lay hands on vacant patches of the state or forest land and given their compulsion of rehabilitation, they go along with families and cattle”. “When it comes to accounting for encroachments and land-grabbing, the poor Gujjars face the brunt while sharks get off the net with their last laugh”, the activist said. He disclosed that eventually the politicians force the encroachers either to sell the land and pay them the consideration money, which runs into lakhs or pass on the possession to their trusted aides. Elaborating the modus operandi, the activist cited the examples of Dr Farooq Abdullah and Abdul Gani Kohli, saying the lands under their mansions or business enterprises in the Bathindi area have been procured by adopting the same route-getting first encroached by poor Gujjars and then taking over the possession by other processes. He said the names of the beneficiaries run in dozens of the prominent political bigwigs of Jammu and Kashmir, which is why they keep occasionally issuing statements condemning the eviction process of encorachers.

The agitated ATCC threatened of holding mass protests, chain hunger strikes and not even hesitating from committing self-immolation if their demands were not conceded by the government. The Coordination Committee sought high-level and time bound probe against Forest Minister, for allegedly accumulating huge properties through illegal means. Pending enquiry, they pressed for the resignation of Lal Singh to ensure fair and impartial enquiry.

The various other demands included jobs for one member of the family, whose land has been occupied in Vijaypur for setting up of All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Vijaypur, formulation of Forest Rights Act and immediate end to eviction of Gujjars from their land-holdings.

Talking to media persons on Wednesday, the ATCC leaders wondered over the ‘indifferent’ attitude of their own legislators and ministers over excesses being committed to Gujjars and warned that this indifference cannot be condoned.

“If their (Gujjar legislators and ministers) conscience does not awake, we will be constrained to urge the community as a whole to throw them out of the public life and ignore them during elections”, the Coordination Committee Chairperson Talib Hussain said and vowed to expose their involvement in various acts of omissions and commissions, nexus with land-grabbers and wrong-doers besides usurping of funds under Constituency Development Fund. He said vested interest has penetrated very deep and blind-folded Gujjar legislators and minister, which is why for enjoying the loaves of power they can ditch even their own brethren. He said the boycott of the community legislators and ministers should be deemed to have started from right now.

“But this state of affairs will not be allowed to get unnoticed anymore”, he warned, saying their misdeeds will be made public very soon.

In a fit of anger and reflecting the mood of the Gujjar community, Talib Hussain put off his shoes and said that he will not wear it till the demands of Gujjars are not fulfilled. He said the Gujjars deserve better treatment and dispensation of justice.

The growing anger among the community members is seen as a volcano that may erupt anytime thus creating tremors in the foundations of those thriving on the exploitation of Gujjars and usurping the State’s resources. The Gujjars are up in arms and in no mood to pay for the sins of their exploiters. They seem to be determined to unveil all those who have been indulging in wanton land-grabbing by using the innocent Gujjars as fodder of their canon and shield.

Earlier, Hussain also introduced the recently inducted office bearers of the All Tribal Coordination Committee, who include Nazakat Khatana, as Vice Chairman, Anwar Phambra, as In-charge, Rafaqat Ajaz, as General Secretary, Gaftar Ahmed as Secretary, Haqnawaz Choudhary and Ibrar Choudhary as Media Incharges, Aslam Gorsi as Social Media In-charge and Imran Rashid and Jamat Ali are Treasurers.