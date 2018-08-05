Land encroachment enroute floriculture park Bhore Camp

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

Land is being encroached by some people including Gurjars on the Balole Nallah just next to Balole Bridge on Stawari-RS Pura Road at Indira Nagar, Miran Sahib, Jammu.

Also there is an under construction building of Rural Development Dept. lying vacant which is also being occupied by these people. The said area leads to the biggest floriculture park of Jammu which Govt is trying to develop as a tourist spot but just imagine how will a tourist feel when he has to pass through the roads full of buffaloes, cows, sheep and their dung. The area looks totally in a poor and dilapidated condition.

I wonder when a businessmen or a local resident of Jammu takes even an inch of JDA land by mistake, JDA don’t even hesitate or feel pity in demolishing the structure which the individual has constructed using his hard earned money like the recent case happened in Narwal bypass road and on the other hand some people have encroached acres of JDA land but no action is being taken on them.

Anirudh Gupta,

Jammu.