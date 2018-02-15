Land compensation on both sides of fencing is desirable: Jugal

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: BJP MP from Jammu Poonch Parliamentary Constit-uency, Jugal Kishore Sharma interacted with the public and BJP activists to address their problems at Party Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar.

Sharma said that this interactive session between the public and the BJP activists is a regular programme initiated by the BJP to facilitate the execution of all the personal concerns as well as public welfare put forth by the general public as well as party activists. He said that usually public and grass root level activist is not able to get a chance to have first hand interaction with the senior leaders of the party, so in order to bridge that gap the sitting of MPs and Ministers from the party fold is organised time and again at the party headquarters. He also attributed this working culture to the tireless working attitude by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and BJP National President Amit Shah.

Huge gathering of party activists and general public from all areas of the region visited party office to discuss and present their problems. They presented the problems like water scarcity, upgradation of lanes, laying of roads, road, bridges, electricity and others. The Member Parliament sorted out many of their problems on the spot by telephonically interacting with the concerned authorities and forwarded the others to concerned departments with written instructions for their quick disposal.

Speaking on the occasion, Jugal said that the focus has been laid on the all round development of Jammu city with an increased effort to bring centrally sponsored projects. He also said that the work on the four lanning of Akhnoor Road will be commenced soon. He said that despite the misinformation campaign led by the opposition, that BJP has proven it’s committed to the public welfare while giving the benefits of bunkers to the border residents for their safety from the unabated Pakistan shelling with all compensation for the loss of lives, livestock, crops etc.

“I will also raise issue of compensation for land on both sides of fencing to the border dwellers,” claimed MP.

The whole programme was coordinated by State Secretary and State In-charge Election Related Matters, Rajinder Sharma and State Additional Office Secretary, Suresh Sharma.