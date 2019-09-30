Land-attack version of BrahMos missile successfully test-fired

Balasore: India on Monday successfully test fired a land-attack version of Brahmos supersonic missile from Chandipur coast in Odisha’s Balasore district.
The test met all flight parameters, said a source in the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO).
The missile, with a strike range of 290km, can be fired from land as well as sea-based platforms, he said.
On March 11, 2017 the first extended version of the missile, which had strike range of 450 km, was successfully tested, the source added.
BrahMos is a joint venture between the DRDO and the NPOM of Russia.
