LAMSTAN guides Ladakhi medical aspirants in Jammu

TSEWANG RIGZIN

LEH: Soon after they reached Jammu, the group of aspiring candidates from Leh who are on a mission to crack medical entrances, had an interaction with representatives LAMSTAN, an organisation of young people aimed at assisting students from Ladakh, at Ladakh Sarai Jammu on Saturday ahead of their exams.

“LAMSTAN representatives will lead all newly arrived aspirants to 12 different centres in Jammu on Sunday,” Senior Librarian Leh, Lobzang Tsewang Susheel, who is one of the two escort teachers, told STATETIMES while thanking LAMSTAN volunteers for their help and guidance for the new students who had come to Jammu for the first time all the way from Ladakh. On a proposal conceptualised by Senior Librarian Leh, Lobzang Tsewang Susheel, the District Administration Leh managed to send as many 23 students including 18 girls and five boys, hailing from lesser privileged family backgrounds from different villages of Leh, to face different medical entrances in Jammu. Normally, such as aspirants from Ladakh miss such opportunities on account of lack of a centre in Leh where they can sit for entrances.

Deputy Commissioner, Leh, Avny Lavasa, who helped Susheel and Joint Director Education, Ladakh, Tashi Dolma, to make their idea materialised, flagged off these students earlier this week in State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) Bus from Leh. The students are being escorted by two teachers, one male and one female. All aspirants for medical entrances have never been outside Ladakh before and will face medical entrances for NEET and AIIMs in Jammu.

Avny Lavasa termed this initiative a team effort to help aspiring candidates. She advised students to make best use of the opportunity as, besides the entrances, going outside Leh for the first time in itself is a great learning experience.

DC Leh further suggested that since there is less knowledge awareness about such exams in Leh, these students can all helps others in future about such exams and opportunities. Joint Director, Tashi Dolma expressed her gratitude to DC Leh as she said that without the DC’s support and approval of the proposal, this wouldn’t have been materialised. She added that the aspirants have been preparing for entrances under the guidance of Senior Librarian Susheel and many of them have attended coaching camp under CM’s Super 50 programme in the winter.

Tashi Dolma expressed her gratitude to State Project Director, RMSA, Tufail Matto as well for the arrangement of boarding and lodging for the students at Srinagar back and forth for on their journey. In Jammu students are accommodated in the Ladakh Sarai and DC Leh has exempted room rent for the students during their stay in Jammu.

According to Sr Librarian Lobzang Susheel all students are products of government schools and most of them are currently studying in EJM Degree College Leh. Students will be brought back to Leh within a week’s time in the same SRTC Bus after they finish their entrances.