Lamdon Students’ Council takes oath of responsibility

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: The new Students’ Council of Lamdon Model Senior Secondary School Leh, led by the Head Boy and Head Girl, both from junior and senior wings, took oath here on Tuesday during a simple but impressive function.

The oath was administered by the President, Lamdon Managing Committee, Tsewang Paljor followed by presenting of sashes to the new council in presence of guests, parents, hostel wardens and schools heads. The new council also signed the pledge with pride and joy, which they later expressed in form a song.

MLC Leh Chering Dorjay, who was the Chief Guest on the occasion, felicitated the former captains with certificates.

Principal of the Institution, Dr Stanzin Dawa, in his speech congratulated all elected and appointed Heads and captains of the Students Council and expressed trust that they would live up to the responsibilities imbibed on them.

President, Lamdon Society and other eminent guests were also present on the occasion. They immensely enjoyed entire programme which also included Zumba performance, dance performance by cultural group and songs by school band ‘Yangchan Rolyangs’.